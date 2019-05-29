THOMASBORO — Nobody was injured in a late-afternoon fire at a Thomasboro duplex.
Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said firefighters were called to a single-story duplex in the 500 block of West Pearl Street at 4:53 p.m.
Cundiff said a resident was just returning home when he saw the smoke and fire and called 911.
Nobody was at home at the time, Cundiff said.
The Thomasboro Volunteer Fire Department received initial mutual aid from the Rantoul Fire Department, but Rantoul was soon called off.
When firefighters arrived, they found a curtain on fire in a bathroom next to an electrical outlet.
Cundiff said there was a minimal amount of smoke and fire. Neighbors were evacuated for about 20 minutes as a precaution.
Thomasboro firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:20 p.m. and left the scene by 6:15 p.m.
Cundiff estimated total damage at $2,000.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Wednesday night.