RANTOUL — There was no comment from the village board or the public after
Mayor Chuck Smith formally announced plans not to seek extension of Tax Increment Financing District No. 1 at last week’s monthly board meeting.
The TIF district is due to expire, after 23 years, at the end of 2019. Village officials had announced earlier that they planned to seek renewal of the district, which provides for development of infrastructure, community improvements, removal of antiquated facilities and demolition. But they changed their minds.
Smith was prepared to approach representatives of other taxing bodies in the district and urge their consent to seek an extension of the TIF, which would have required state approval.
Smith said it was decided not to seek the extension because it is believed that not doing so would benefit the community more.
“ ... After careful evaluation of what steps the village should take to best position itself for investment in our community, we feel it is best to allow the TIF to expire, allowing those dollars to flow through the respective taxing bodies and continue to work together toward a lower overall property tax rate,” Smith said in a prepared statement.
Three other TIF districts remain active in Rantoul.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved a contract for additional engineering services with Burns & McDonnell for railroad water main replacement for $5,000.
The project includes the installation of 12-inch casing pipe with a new 4-inch ductile water main along North Tanner Street under the Canadian National railroad spur.
For the same project, the board approved a change order totaling $11,400 with Cross Construction. The additional money is required due to the extra necessary reports and plans to gain a right-of-entry permit from the railroad.
The project is likely to take place this summer.
The board approved purchase of two pad-mount transformers and materials not to exceed $111,800 to support electrical load growth at Rantoul Foods pork processing plant — the village’s largest utility user.
Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the purchase is in response to a transformer that serves the plant blowing fuses. The village discovered the transformer “has more load than it could handle.”
It was decided to buy transformers that can more adequately handle the load from the plant’s chilling and freezer equipment.
The board approved the purchase of 28 Axon Body 2 body-worn cameras and accessories for $21,447. The cameras will replace cameras that were first used in September 2014, which are no longer manufactured and for which parts are becoming scarcer.
The village will receive a grant of $13,972 for purchase of the cameras. The remainder of the cost ($7,475) will come from a new equipment fund that is collected on traffic and criminal cases.
The board approved an agreement with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for an Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development grant totaling $360,000. The village will be required to kick in $40,000.
The money will be used for upgrades on Christopher Rudzinski Park.
The improvements will include a new playground, swing set, rubber safety surfacing, parking lot, shade structures, site furnishing and outdoor circuit training equipment.
POLICE PAY INCREASE
The board approved a four-year contract with Rantoul patrolmen.
The agreement followed negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police.
The contract calls for pay increases of 2.5 percent in year one, 2 percent in year two, 2 percent in year three and 2.5 percent in year four.
The contract does not include any police managerial, confidential and supervisory employees.
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
Resident Chris Collins apologized for his tone and comments made the previous week regarding his anger over his street flooding and the condition of village streets.
Collins said he had received psychological help since the meeting.
“I’m hoping that I can retract some of my statements,” Collins said, adding he would like to assist the village however possible.
Collins also said many youth in the community also need counseling help.
THREE HONORED
Smith recognized Village Clerk Mike Graham, Deputy Clerk Janet Gray and Angie Schultz, an accountant/financial analyst with the village.
Smith, noting this is the 50th anniversary of Municipal Clerks Week, proclaimed May 5-12 as Municipal Clerk’s Week in Rantoul and “extended appreciation” to Graham and Gray. Gray was named Clerk of the Year in Illinois last year.
Graham, who said he was first appointed to the clerk’s post and has been elected three times, jokingly announced he will not seek re-election in 2049 because he will be 100 years old and will retire with a $125-a-month IMRF pension.
Gray thanked Smith, Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer and Graham, who appoints her to the post each year.
Schultz, a longtime employee of the village, was recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association for receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.