Newly remodeled Rantoul train station opens

The ramp of the renovated train station at Rantoul. The upgrade is complete after a 10-month upgrade.

 Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — The Amtrak 391 southbound left the Rantoul train station at 10:36 a.m. Thursday — the first train to use the newly remodeled facility.

A few minutes later the 390 northbound rolled into the station.

It marked the completion of an approximately 10-month project that saw a major upgrade to the facility.

Village of Rantoul crews hauled away the old shelter where passengers had waited in bad weather. A new shelter and other amenities have been added.

