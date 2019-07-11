Newly remodeled Rantoul train station opens

RANTOUL — The Amtrak 391 southbound left the Rantoul train station at 10:36 a.m. Thursday — the first train to use the newly remodeled facility.
A few minutes later the 390 northbound rolled into the station.
It marked the completion of an approximately 10-month project that saw a major upgrade to the facility.
Village of Rantoul crews hauled away the old shelter where passengers had waited in bad weather. A new shelter and other amenities have been added.
Read more about the upgrade and see additional photos of the new train station in the July 17 Rantoul Press.