FISHER — Fisher Grade School welcomed two new teachers (Rhianna Doman and Tara Walters) and a new teacher aide (Amber Brugman) this school year.
Doman teaches first grade. She grew up in both Nashville and the Chicago suburbs. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Millikin University in Decatur and a master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University.
Doman said she is “so glad to be working here” and that she loves that the community, as well as the school, puts the focus on raising well-rounded and kind kids.
“It has been a very welcoming environment,” Doman said.
An interesting fact about Doman is that she also speaks Arabic.
Walters is working in the K-2 special education position.
She was born and raised in Fisher, graduating in 2003. She received a dual degree in elementary and special education through Grand Canyon University.
Walters said she loves “teaching in general” and that she is excited to be teaching at the school that she attended.
“It’s a nice, close community who really support their schools,” she said.
Walters originally attended school for music, which she enjoys.
“Singing is one of my favorite things to do,” she said, and she sings a lot in her classroom.
Doman is also the high school cheerleading coach, which she said is “a lot of fun to work with students and promote school spirit.”
Bruggman grew up in a tiny town in southern Oklahoma.
She said it is a great shock to her and to her 12-year-old self that she no longer lives there.
Her husband is from Texas, and she’s lived in Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee and Illinois since they have been married. She went to college at Oklahoma State University.
Amber and her husband have three children. Max is a freshman, Sadie is a seventh-grader, and Reid is a fifth-grader, all of whom attend Fisher schools.
Bruggman said she loved school as a child, with her favorite subjects being English and history
In her spare time, Bruggman likes reading, writing, crocheting and shopping.
The best thing about working at Fisher Grade School, she said, is “I get to keep track of my kids. Because we haven’t lived in Illinois long, I love getting to know people from Fisher. I also enjoy my two-minute commute.”