WICHITA, Kan. — Rantoul Police Department Chaplain Mark Wilkerson attended the International Conference of Police Chaplains annual training seminar July 22-26 in Wichita.
Basic, enrichment, advanced and liaison officer training courses were offered such as Responding to a Crisis, Concerns of Police Survivors, Confidentiality and Legal Liability, Executive Leadership, Death Notification, Federal Liaison Program, Bulletproof Spirit plus others. Advanced course offerings were ICISF Pastoral Intervention, ICISP Peer Support; Compassion Fatigue; and Forensic Science.
The week’s events included ICPC’s annual memorial service, a tribute honoring all the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as a remembrance of ICPC chaplains who died during the preceding year.