New Rantoul fire truck arrives

RANTOUL — Fire Chief Ken Waters said training will take place next month for a new state-of-the-art fire truck that recently arrived.
Waters said the department has not yet used the new piece of equipment. A representative from Pierce will train firefighters in September on the Pierce Ascendant truck.
The truck weighs 73,000 pounds, has a 100-foot, 2,000-gallon-a-minute platform pump and two 1,000-gallon-a-minute turret pumps.
The truck will allow the department to more effectively fight fires in larger buildings.
“It’s a much-needed truck, especially the places we couldn’t reach, now we’ll be able to," Waters said.