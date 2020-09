The Rev. Michael Stoerger, second from left, was installed as the pastor of Peace Lutheran Church of Thomasboro on Aug. 30. Shown are, from left, The Rev. Michael Ruhlig, vacancy pastor of St. Paul’s, Woodworth; Stoerger; and the Rev. Glen Triplett of Friendship Lutheran Church of Joy, Champaign, who assisted the Rev. Jeffrey Caithamer, circuit visitor, who presided.