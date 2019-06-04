New DQ owners

Barbara Bonacorsi, right, who, with her late husband, John, owned the Rantoul Dairy Queen for 41 years, is shown with the family who bought the business from her — Bob and Yamini Patel and daughters Angel and Siya of Danville.

 Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — A Danville couple has bought the Rantoul Dairy Queen.

Bob and Yamini Patel purchased the business from Barbara Bonacorsi, who owned and operated it with her late husband, John, for 41 years.

Bob Patel said the business will remain the same with the possible exception of being open longer during the year.

The Patels also own DQs in Danville, Westville and Gilman.

Said Mrs. Bonacorsi, “It has been a joy serving a community that I love and (where I) had the pleasure of raising my children.” (Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press)