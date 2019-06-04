RANTOUL — A Danville couple has bought the Rantoul Dairy Queen.
Bob and Yamini Patel purchased the business from Barbara Bonacorsi, who owned and operated it with her late husband, John, for 41 years.
Bob Patel said the business will remain the same with the possible exception of being open longer during the year.
The Patels also own DQs in Danville, Westville and Gilman.
Said Mrs. Bonacorsi, “It has been a joy serving a community that I love and (where I) had the pleasure of raising my children.” (Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press)