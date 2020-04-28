RANTOUL — Two area residents have started a business that is designed to lengthen the life of roofs.
Duane Smith of Rantoul and Clint Anderson of Gifford own S&A Roof Revivers. The business offers the Roofmaxx system — a soft-wash application product.
“We don’t install or repair roofs,” Smith said. “We put this application on the roofs. It will penetrate the shingles and get into the asphalt part ... and rehydrate the shingle and lengthens the live by five years.”
The process can be applied to a roof a maximum of three times, every five years. However, if the roof grades out poorly, they may be able to make only one application. Each application comes with is a five-year guarantee.
Each job includes a cleaning and application, with each process taking no more than two hours.
“We do a soft-wash cleaning on the roof,” Smith said. “Everything we use is all green product. The wash that we’ll provide for the roof is also a green product, no bleaches or chlorines that harm people’s pets or vegetation. The Roof Max is also bio-friendly.”
Cost of the application is based on square footage (from 90 cents to $1.10 per square foot) and pitch of the roof.
It is not necessary for Smith to do an at-home estimate. He is able to do a virtual estimate by using Google Earth and satellite image.
Now through May the company is running a free cleaning and tune up if the customer also buys a RoofMaxx application.
Smith can be contacted at 217-778-0014.