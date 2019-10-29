URBANA — Champaign County authorities say they have new information about the remains of an unidentified woman found in a rural area northwest of Thomasboro in 1995.
A news conference has been called for Wednesday to discuss what Coroner Duane Northrup called “new and updated information regarding the investigation into the identity of Jane Doe and the homicide investigation.”
Northrup told News-Gazette Media later Monday that those details include a new sketch of the woman and information about where she may have been from.
Officials hope to spark new interest and leads in the case.
The case has an entry in the federal database of missing and unidentified people, which includes test results from August of this year that suggest she may have been in Illinois less than five years before her death.
Officials believe the woman was white with brown hair and between the ages of 18 and 29.