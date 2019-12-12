New downtown mural dedicated

RANTOUL — The mural painted in downtown Rantoul on the west side of Lindsey Lane Bridal was dedicated last week.
Artist Madelyn Witruk of Mad Wit Co., Champaign-Urbana, was commissioned to do the art.
Jasmyne Boyce, one of the organizers for the mural, also credited Kellie Wahl and Lindsey Lane Bridal for making the project possible. A number of donors, whose names are on a plaque, helped to pay for the mural.
She called the mural a “public-private partnership that would not have been possible without the help of the village of Rantoul” and added, “We look forward to continuing to support local artists, our industry, our small businesses, our education and our history.”