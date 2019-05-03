RANTOUL — Six shots were fired through the door of a Rantoul apartment building this week, but no one was injured.
Village police received a report from multiple occupants of an Abbott Acres apartment building in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive at 1:46 a.m. April 28 of hearing multiple gunshots.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said bullets had entered an apartment building, but the two adult occupants inside were not hit.
He said the apartment occupants did not call in the report but numerous other tenants of the building did. No one witnessed who had fired the shots.
Sullivan said a dark-colored four-wheel-drive vehicle was seen leaving the area, but it was not known if it contained the person who had fired the shots.