RANTOUL -- Rantoul police responded to reports of multiple shots fired Sunday evening on the village's southeast side.
Police Chief Tony Brown said several calls were received around 11 p.m. from residents who said they had heard shots being fired in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle, possibly in the area of the dog park.
"Officers responded and were not able to find any witnesses who saw anything, only heard shots," Brown said.
No evidence was recovered to identify the location of where the shots had occurred, he said.