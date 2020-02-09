RANTOUL — Movies and items of a culinary nature are on tap in February at Rantoul Public Library.
On the culinary side, the library will hold events relating to candy and potato chips on separate days.
The Great Candy Taste Test is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Attendees will be blindfolded and offered a variety of candy to eat. After eating each piece of candy, they will write down what they think each candy was, and they will find out how accurate their guesses are. Sign-up at the library is encouraged but not required. The event is for those 8 and older.
The Potato Chip Taste Test event is set from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, as part of Black History Month.
The event is in honor of George Crum, an African American chef from the 1800s who is one of the inventors of potato chips. Children 8 and older are welcome to attend.
Those attending will be blindfolded and offered a variety of potato chips to eat. Afterward, they will write down what they think each chip flavor was (bonus points for guessing brand and flavor), and after, they will find out how accurate their guesses were.
Signup is encouraged but not required.
Movies in February
Two movies are on tap for the month.
The first, “The Princess and the Frog,” will be shown from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
While school is out for Presidents Day, the library is open and will hold a special movie matinee showing of the 2D animated film at 2 p.m.
In the movie. a prince and a princess are both transformed into frogs after a kiss went awry and must find help to return to their true human forms. The film is rated G and has a run time of 97 minutes. Everyone is welcome, but call ahead if bringing a large group.
The movie “Black Panther” will be shown from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Pizza and popcorn will be available.
The live-action film from the Marvel universe features a superhero who defends his technologically advanced home country in Africa from the rest of the world, and in particular from someone who wants to sell and export the country’s natural resources. The film is rated PG-13, so parents will need to provide their signature giving permission if their child who is younger than 13 wishes to attend.
Sign up in advance by Wednesday, Feb. 26, so the library knows how much pizza to order. Also, let them if know of any dietary restrictions.