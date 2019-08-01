GIFFORD — A Mount Vernon resident was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle wreck near Gifford Thursday morning.
An Illinois State Police report said Tavonn J. Golliday, 28, was eastbound in a 2003 Mitsubishi on U.S. 136 near Champaign County 2500 E, about 2 miles east of Gifford. Golliday ran off the road to the right, overcorrected to the left, lost control and began to spin. The vehicle overturned on the road.
The vehicle rolled off the road to the left, struck a ditch and then a wooden pole.
The accident happened at 11:08 a.m.
Golliday faces charges of no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane usage.