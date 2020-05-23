LUDLOW — A Rantoul woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Friday night about two miles south of Ludlow.
Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation showed that Katherine Pagan, 31, was driving north on U.S. 45, just north of County Road 3300 N, when an animal ran on the road and hit her motorcycle.
The cycle tipped over and skidded into the southbound lane.
Police said Pagan was taken to an area hospital, but no information about her condition was available Saturday.
She was issued a ticket for operating an uninsured vehicle.