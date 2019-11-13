Morning fire causes about $35,000 damage to Rantoul home

RANTOUL — A Rantoul apartment building sustained an estimated $35,000 damage by fire Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle at 7 a.m.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said fire broke out on the wall between apartments and extended to the outside.
“When I arrived, the fire was showing on the front porch corner between the two apartments,” Waters said.
Rantoul police evacuated the residents of six apartments.
All of the residents either left the scene or got into their vehicles to stay warm in the unseasonably cold weather.
Waters said all of the apartments remain habitable, and the residents were able to return except for those living at 1062 St. Andrews Circle. Their names were not immediately available.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 9 a.m.
The Rantoul department, which responded with 10 firefighters, was assisted by “four or five” firefighters from the Thomasboro department via mutual aid, Waters said. Rantoul had one engine, a ladder truck and one rescue unit at the scene.