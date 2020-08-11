RANTOUL — The village board is expected to approve an additional $5.815 million in contracts for the under-construction Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
The board will vote on the measures at the Aug. 11 meeting.
They include:
— $122,364 for the purchase of concession equipment from Serv-U
— $2,115,942 for an amended agreement with Byrne & Jones to coordinate with Cross Construction on concrete and asphalt surfaces
— $755,539 for an amended agreement with Byrne & Jones to coordinate with SK Fence on all fencing
— $1,046,981 with Oberlander Electric for electric installation
— $1,775,000 with Cooper Lighting Solutions for sport and parking lot lighting
For the Cooper contract, Recreation Department Director Luke Humphrey said while another firm submitted a bid that is $75,000 cheaper for the sport and parking lot lighting, that firm did not meet bid specifications.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the village did not make a quick decision on that matter but felt the contract with Cooper was the better option.