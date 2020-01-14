FISHER — Cassie Mitchem has been hired at Fisher Grade School as the new third-grade teacher.
Mitchem was born and raised in the small town of Wainwright in Alberta, Canada. She graduated from the University of Alberta in 2011 with a bachelor of education degree and a minor in psychology.
She has lived abroad and taught internationally in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for three years. She lives in Mahomet with her husband, Clay, and stepson, Payton, who is a sixth-grader at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High.
She enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, hiking, cooking, and yoga. This is Mitchem’s eighth year of teaching, and she said she is excited to join the Fisher staff.