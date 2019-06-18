RANTOUL — Lela O’Bryan, the 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia who was reported missing last week from a Rantoul assisted-living facility, didn’t let some building material deter her when she reached the third floor of the center.
She climbed over it, which made finding her difficult.
O’Bryan was found OK about 19 hours after being reported missing when police officers retraced their steps.
She was found at 8:30 a.m. last Tuesday on the third floor of the building. She was last seen in the lobby of the building at 1:30 p.m. the day before.
The third floor has been undergoing renovation, and residents were not supposed to be in that area, Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said.
It is not known if O’Bryan had been there the entire time. Bouse said police and others had searched the third floor more than once and did not see the missing woman.
“It was areas that had been checked,” Bouse said. “There are so many connected hallways, and they had been checked. We don’t know if she had been moving around.”
Bouse said O’Bryan was “OK.”
“She was in good spirits,” he said.
Bouse said there were some areas of the third floor that had been undergoing renovation with items stacked in the hallway.
“We couldn’t get a real good search the night before,” Bouse said. “So we decided to recheck the areas we had done a cursory search of. That was one of them.”
Bouse said police didn’t believe O’Bryan could make it over some of the material. But she did. He said it was difficult for police officers to climb over the material. “But then we found her in that area,” Bouse said.
Police Chief Tony Brown said typically when a person has gone missing there are several people who have seen that after that time. But police were “getting none of that.”
“What we learned from the search-and-rescue people is typical behavior of people with dementia is they walk in a straight line, and they keep going until they can’t walk anymore, and if there’s a barrier, they turn and go somewhere else. They don’t typically hunker down and hide,” Brown said.
Don’t tell that to O’Bryan.
Police had been notified the woman was missing at 5:40 p.m. Monday. Rantoul Fire Department also assisted in the search that evening.
Bouse said further searches began at daybreak Tuesday and also included Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Champaign County Search and Rescue and village of Rantoul staff who “were sent out to various areas to check and recheck areas in the vicinity of Eagle’s View.”