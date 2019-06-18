Lela O’Bryan, center, and her daughter, Pat Klimek of Champaign, second from left, joined staff and residents of Eagle’s View Supportive Living in showing their appreciation to members of the Rantoul Police Department for their efforts in finding Mrs. O’Bryan, who had gotten lost last Monday at the facility. She was found 19 hours after being reported missing. They showed up at the police station with balloons, thank-you signs and food from Jimmy John’s. They also thanked members of the fire department.