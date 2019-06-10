RANTOUL — A missing 87-year-old Rantoul woman was found Tuesday morning — 19 hours after she was last seen.
Lela M. O’Brien, a resident of Eagle’s View Supportive Living and Memory Care, was found at 8:30 a.m. on the third floor of the building. She was last seen in the lobby of the building at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The third floor has been undergoing renovation, and residents were not supposed to be in that area, Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said.
It is not known if O’Brien had been there the entire time. Bouse said police and others had searched the third floor more than once and did not see the missing woman.
“It was areas that had been checked,” Bouse said. “There are so many connected hallways, and they had been checked. We don’t know if she had been moving around.”
Bouse said O’Brien was “OK.”
“She was in good spirits,” he said.
O’Brien was said to be suffering from dementia and is not very conversational.
Police had been notified the woman was missing at 5:40 p.m. Monday. Rantoul Fire Department also assisted in the search that evening.
Bouse said further searches began at daybreak Tuesday and also included Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Champaign County Search and Rescue and village of Rantoul staff who “were sent out to various areas to check and recheck areas in the vicinity of Eagle’s View.”