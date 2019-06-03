$30 million worth of cars in town

Gabi Bebenek of Chicago leans out the passenger-side window of a car while taking a selfie with vehicles in the Crown Rally that was held Friday at Rantoul National Aviation Center. Vehicles worth an estimated $30 million were in town to participate. More photos of the event and a story will appear on this website later this week and in Wednesday's Rantoul Press.

 Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — Holding one leg of the event at an airport was one item on Crown Rally 8’s to-do list. Mission accomplished.

Drivers from 24 states and four Canadian provinces, with co-drivers from South Africa, Ireland and “all over Europe,” participated in the Rantoul leg of the rally Friday.

One hundred upscale cars ranging from Lamborghinis to Porches, McLarens and Rezvanis, started Crown Rally 8 in Chicago, then made the trip to Rantoul on one leg of its late May-early June event.

“There’s about $30 million worth of cars traveling on this rally,” said co-creator Tom Busen, who called this rally “the dragon run.”

