RANTOUL — Holding one leg of the event at an airport was one item on Crown Rally 8’s to-do list. Mission accomplished.
Drivers from 24 states and four Canadian provinces, with co-drivers from South Africa, Ireland and “all over Europe,” participated in the Rantoul leg of the rally Friday.
One hundred upscale cars ranging from Lamborghinis to Porches, McLarens and Rezvanis, started Crown Rally 8 in Chicago, then made the trip to Rantoul on one leg of its late May-early June event.
“There’s about $30 million worth of cars traveling on this rally,” said co-creator Tom Busen, who called this rally “the dragon run.”
Check into this website later this week and Wednesday's Rantoul Press for the full story and more photos on the event.