$5.4 million deal to sell hangars, AT&T building falls through

Hangar 4 — also known as Grissom Hall, which housed the former Chanute Air Museum — was included in a $5.450 million multi-property deal between the village of Rantoul and Los Angeles businessman John Van Der Velde. Van Der Velde has backed out of the deal. This photo shows two volunteers — Curt Arseneau, left, and Norm Meyers, who restored a World War II-vintage P-51H Mustang that had been on display at the air museum.