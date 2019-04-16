Midwest Prep leaves Rantoul

Marques Sullivan, left, founder and director of Midwest Prep Academy, and Mark Wirth, the academy’s business manager, stand inside the locker room for what formerly was used by the University of Illinois football players for Camp Rantoul in December 2016. The academy used the facilities in Rantoul for two seasons. However, Sullivan and Wirth moved it up to suburban Chicago so Wirth can be closer to his ailing parents. (Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press)