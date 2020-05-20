Memorial Day services in the Rantoul and Gifford/Penfield area have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Rantoul, military services were called off at both local cemeteries — Maplewood and Holy Sepulchre — on Memorial Day, May 25.
The ceremonies conducted by Penfield-Gifford American Legion Post 1153 for the Memorial Day weekend — Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25 — have been cancelled at Huls Cemetery, St. Lawrence Cemetery, Wells Cemetery, Penfield Veterans Memorial and Gifford Veterans Memorial.