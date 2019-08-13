RANTOUL — When Rantoul resident Wednesday Medlen heard the speaker at the CUNA Management School graduation ceremony in Madison, Wis., give the biography for the winner of the Al Jordan Leadership and Service Award there was a big clue its was going to be her.
The reference to “Air Force brat” was a giveaway. The speaker continued highlighting her career at Rantoul’s Community Plus Federal Credit Union and service to the Rantoul community. When she was called to the stage, she could barely thank her classmates for awarding the honor to her she was so overcome with emotion.
The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) conducts the three-year CUNA Management School to prepare credit union professionals for a broader career at executive levels in management.
Classes are held during a two-week period in the summer over a three-year period. Students are assigned projects between sessions to apply what they have learned in the classroom to their own credit union. Completion of the program is a significant milestone in the careers of many credit union executives.
Each year the graduating class votes to award one of their classmates the Al Jordan Leadership and Service Award. The award is named after an early pioneer in the credit union movement who served as a volunteer in various credit union associations for many years. Recipients are not told of the honor until the ceremony.
Medlen continues her role at Community Plus Federal Credit Union, where she wears many hats. One of the most rewarding to her is her role as a financial counselor, helping members on the path to financial freedom.