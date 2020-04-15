RURAL RANTOUL — A video game controller is believed to be the culprit that caught a mattress on fire Tuesday afternoon.
Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said a female tenant of the home at 2768 1400 E — about 2 1/2 miles north and a mile west of Thomasboro — came home and heard the fire alarm sounding. She smelled smoke and discovered the mattress in a second-floor bedroom was on fire. Cundiff said the controller might have shorted out.
Firefighters were called at 4:44 p.m.
Cundiff said there was no structural damage to the two-story farm house and minimal smoke damage. Firefighters threw the mattress out the window.
Fifteen firefighters responded with two engines and a tanker. Rantoul responded via mutual aid also with two engines and a tanker. They remained on standby at the scene and weren’t needed, Cundiff said.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 5:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The names of the owner and/or occupants were not available.