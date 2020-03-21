RANTOUL -- Area residents can't physically visit Rantoul Public Library again until at least April 8 due to the governor's stay-in-place order, but they can use many of its services online.
Many services will still be available from the library's website: rantoul.lib.il.us. People can check out downloadable ebooks and audiobooks from the Digital Library of Illinois: https://dlil.overdrive.com/
You will need to enter your library card number (the barcode number on your library card, Rantoul resident cards start with 21317...) and your pin number (usually the last four digits of the phone number you gave when you got your library card.)
The library also subscribes to various databases of use to library cardholders. These can be found in the databases section of our webpage.
Universal Class offers online classes on a wide variety of subjects, including academics such as English grammar and biology, job-related courses such as accounting and pet grooming, life skills such as anger management and parenting, and hobbies such as candlemaking and haunted places.
The library also has databases to help with learning languages, preparing for tests, pricing antiques and researching various topics. Library cardholders can access all of these things 24/7 from home.
Library cards that expired or will expire in March and April are being renewed until June so that cardholders can still use our online resources.