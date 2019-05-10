URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he threw a car jack at an ex-girlfriend, hitting her in the leg, has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend Joshua Davis, 31, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Garrard Street, for the Department of Corrections’ boot-camp program.
Davis pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of aggravated assault that stemmed from a Feb. 25 incident in which he allegedly broke into the woman’s home on Rowena Drive in Urbana. When she returned home and found a television missing, she went outside and saw Davis, who approached her aggressively and threw a car jack at her, hitting her in the leg.
In return for Davis’ plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd agreed to dismiss more-serious charges of residential burglary and aggravated battery as well as a less-serious charge of resisting a peace officer.
Court records show Davis has prior convictions for violation of an order of protection, criminal damage to property and phone harassment.
He was given credit on his sentence for 70 days served.