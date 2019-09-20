RANTOUL — A Mission, Texas, man was injured when he was struck during an armed robbery while sitting outside his hotel room Rantoul.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the 53-year-old male was sitting at a picnic table on the south side of the Quarters Inn, 200 Linden Ave., between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Sept. 13 when he was approached by three people.
The man said they took his belongings, including a necklace, a cell phone and wallet.
The victim said all three men were wearing masks, and one of them had what appeared to be a handgun.
Sullivan said the man was struck once in the head by one of the men, causing a small laceration.
The incident was not reported until the evening of Sept. 13.