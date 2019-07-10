URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having about 6 ounces of cannabis he intended to sell in a car on Interstate 57 has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Stephon Austin, 24, who listed an address in the 100 block of Winding Lane, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
He was also fined $1,790.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Tom Difanis that Austin was a passenger in a car that was stopped just north of Rantoul by Illinois State Police on March 29 for an alleged traffic violation.
Driver Buddy Tackett-Anderson, 22, also of Rantoul, pleaded guilty earlier to having 124 pills of Ecstasy, and was sentenced to three years of probation.
Austin admitted he had 101 cannabis-stuffed cigars weighing 151 grams and an additional 29 grams of loose cannabis.
Alferink said Austin had no prior convictions.