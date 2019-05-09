Man dies in Gifford house fire

GIFFORD — One man died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gifford’s south side.
Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden said firefighters were sent to a blaze in the 500 block of South Main Street at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from an older two-story house.
“Most of the fire was on the east side,” McFadden said. “We knocked the exterior fire out while an interior crew went in and put out the fire.”
McFadden said firefighters found a man inside the home and pulled him out. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, where he died.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Shane R. Rasor, 42.
The fire was under control by 5:30 p.m.
Mr. Rasor was the only person in the house. No firefighters were injured.
McFadden said the fire was mostly in the kitchen and dining area, and firefighters believe it started in the kitchen.
A representative from the state fire marshal’s office was on the scene Wednesday night to investigate the blaze.
McFadden said the house is still intact, but it has a lot of smoke damage. He estimated damage at $35,000 to $40,000.
Gifford firefighters received mutual aid from the Rantoul and Thomasboro fire departments and Pro Ambulance.
Northrup said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Mr. Rasor's obituary appears on this website.