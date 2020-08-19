URBANA — A Rantoul man is in police custody for allegedly having sex with a developmentally delayed teen girl.
Demetrius Wade, 33, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Willow Pond Road, was charged in May with a single count of criminal sexual assault and arrested recently on a warrant. He was returned to Champaign County early Wednesday from northern Illinois.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Wade knew the teen and the teen’s mother and allegedly had sex with her on one occasion in early December at her home.
The charge alleges she was unable to give knowing consent.
The teen told her mother what had happened and the mother contacted police, Sullivan said.
Sullivan said a forensic interview of the teen was done at the Children’s Advocacy Center prior to prosecutors seeking an arrest warrant for Wade.
Judge Adam Dill on Wednesday reduced Wade’s bond to $100,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 8. Wade was ordered to have no contact with the teen named in the criminal charge.