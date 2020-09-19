URBANA — A man already in jail on three felony and two misdemeanor cases has been charged in the March holdup of an employee of a gambling café.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said Friday that Deshawn Burries-Brumfield, 22, who listed addresses on Briar Lane in Champaign and Mitchell Court in Rantoul, was linked to the holdup through a fingerprint.
McQueen said about 11:20 p.m. March 6, Burries-Brumfield allegedly went in Lacy’s Place, 1710 W. Bradley Ave., C, put a gun to the back of a female employee’s head, pushed her head to the counter and took cash from the register before fleeing.
A fingerprint impression lifted from the counter was sent to the state crime lab and found to match Burries-Brumfield, the prosecutor said.
He has been in custody about 10 days after having been arrested earlier this month on warrants issued after he was charged with burglary for allegedly looting three different businesses in Champaign and Urbana on May 31.
He’s also charged with theft for allegedly stealing a co-worker’s purse at a Champaign business in June and with domestic battery in two cases.
On Friday, he was charged in the Lacy’s Place holdup with his most serious felony to date — armed robbery.
He was also charged with aggravated robbery after he told police that the gun he had that night was not real, and with burglary for entering Lacy’s intending to steal.
After hearing that Burries-Brumfield had prior convictions for theft as an adult and a juvenile adjudication, Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $200,000 in the new case.
If convicted of armed robbery, he faces 21 to 45 years in prison.
Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson sought a lower bond, noting that Burries-Brumfield is married and supports three young children.
He is due back in court Oct. 19 on all his cases.