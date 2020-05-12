RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was arrested after allegedly pulling a handgun on another man.
Darion T. Calhoun, 24, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Symington Drive, was arrested for unlawful use of weapons, aggravated battery, mob action and aggravated assault.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said officers were called about 4:47 p.m. May 2 to the 1600 block of Symington, where witnesses said a man had battered another man and then pulled a handgun on him. The suspect, Calhoun, left the scene before officers arrived, but he was located in a vehicle nearby.
Sullivan said police located a handgun in the vehicle Calhoun was driving. The victim of the battery was also gone prior to police arriving and has yet to be located.