RANTOUL — Police arrested a Rantoul man on charges of mob action, criminal damage to property and aggravated domestic battery Tuesday evening after multiple windows were broken in an apartment building and a vehicle.
Troy D. Stewart, 24, 1400 block of Eater Drive, was arrested and taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center. Bond was set at $10,000.
Officers were initially called about 7:40 p.m. June 7 to the 1300 block of Harmon Drive for a report of criminal damage in progress. Police found a group of people leaving the area and discovered multiple windows in an apartment and a vehicle had been broken.
Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said multiple interviews were conducted and videos obtained regarding the incident. No arrests, however, were made at the time as the investigation continued.
Police were again dispatched to the same area at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday regarding an unknown problem.
Officers found that one of the people allegedly responsible for damaging property in the earlier incident was in the area and had made a statement that the original victim felt was threatening.
Sullivan said investigation into the incident continues, and additional arrests are possible.