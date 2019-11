Some of the members of the Rantoul Township High School madrigals ham it up in preparation for their banquet and show, “The Queen’s Revolt,” to be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, in the cafetorium. Shown are, from left, front row, Tayon Swift, Noeloni Franklin, Dahinte Thompson and Allan Newman; back row, Grace Hanson, Wade Donnelly, Veronica Duddleston, Victor Bradley and Trinity Busboom.