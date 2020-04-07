GIFFORD — Students in the Gifford Grade School district are eligible to receive meals from the district during the COVID-19 break.
Superintendent Jay Smith said he delivered breakfast and lunch to 15 students last Monday and Thursday.
The school has also made accommodations to continue the learning process during the break.
Five Chromebooks were delivered to students at the request of parents.
“Teachers have provided students with a variety of learning material this week,” Smith said. “Some students worked online with the following educational programs: Seesaw, Khan Academy, and some teachers created video lessons that were embedded into the students’ Google Classroom accounts.”
Eight learning packets were provided to some students who do not have home internet access.
Volleyball team recognized
The seventh-grade volleyball team, which won the regional and sectional matches, was recognized at the Gifford school board’s meeting last week. Since the IESA canceled the state tournament due to COVID-19, the team was unable to compete for a state title.
The team finished with a 17-5 record.
Seeded second, Gifford defeated Deland-Weldon and Next Generation, both in three-game matches, for the regional championship. The Eagles defeated Prairieview-Ogden in another three-game match to capture the sectional.
“This group of athletes was amazing to work with,” coach Joni O’Banion said. “Great kids, great parents, awesome school and tons of community support.”
The school held a pep assembly the day before the spring break to recognize and congratulate the girls on the team for their achievements.
“Despite their heartache, the ladies took the unfortunate news with dignity and understanding,” Smith said.
Gymnasium roof fixed
The board learned the new gymnasium roof was fixed by Top Quality Roofing. The work was under warranty from Firestone.
The problems stemmed from a membrane coming loose. Smith said Top Quality Roofing was chosen by Firestone because it proved to be a warranty issue.
The board learned the school did not qualify for grant money for parking lot and tile work.
Smith said he had received two bids for an activity bus — from Midwest Transit and Central States Bus Sales. The board opted to wait to seek a bus that best fits the district’s financial parameters.
The board learned Kelly Beach had received a $500 grant from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative. The funds were used to buy a drone for the technology class next year.
PE students participated in healthy heart activities to raise funds for the American Heart Association. Students and families raised more than $2,500 for the association.
The board approved hiring Russell Leigh and Associates to do the 2020 financial year audit.
In personnel action, the board voted to:
— Rehire music teacher Cathy Dunafin and to grant her tenure and to rehire fifth-grade teacher Angela Kelly, junior high math teacher Heather Lehmann and third-grade teacher Sarah Wolken;
— approve the release of non-teaching coaches;
— approve Nicole Suits as a paraprofessional for the 2020-21 school year;
— tabled approving the athletic director’s job description and will instead make revisions that will be discussed at the April meeting;
— tabled the science/LA position to continue the search for a certified junior high science teacher.