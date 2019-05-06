Ludlow village trustee arrested on aggravated assault charge

Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.