Ludlow village trustee arrested on aggravated assault charge

Updated 7:15 p.m. Monday
RANTOUL — A Ludlow Village Board trustee faces a sentence of two to five years in prison if convicted of possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card — a Class 3 felony — following his arrest Saturday evening in Rantoul for displaying a handgun.
Bond was set at $50,000 for Ross B. Radke, 62, of 121 S. Church St., Ludlow, during a hearing Monday afternoon. Radke remains in the Champaign County jail.
Radke is also charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison term of one to three years if convicted.
Judge John Kennedy told Radke to be back in court May 16 after Radke asked for a probable cause hearing.
Radke is being represented by the public defender.
Radke, who was appointed to the Ludlow board in March 2018, was an unsuccessful candidate for mayor of that community in the April 2 election. He was handily defeated by incumbent Steve Thomas.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said police were dispatched to the area of Cleaner’s Express, 1109 Klein Ave., at 5:12 p.m. for a report of a person armed with a gun.
Police found Radke and placed him under arrest without incident.
They found a loaded handgun in his coat pocket, two handgun magazines on him and three additional handgun magazines in his belongings that he had at the laundromat. Each magazine contained ammunition.
A woman had reported she was sitting inside her vehicle in front of the laundromat when she noticed a man fitting Radke’s description standing in front of her vehicle staring at her. The man walked up to the passenger side of her vehicle, told her not to get out and exposed what she believed was a handgun inside his coat pocket.
After the man walked toward the laundromat, the woman called police.
Because Radke did not seek election to the village board and was unsuccessful in his bid for mayor, his tenure as a trustee was scheduled to end Monday night when the village board reorganized.