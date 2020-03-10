LUDLOW — The village board approved a redrafted ordinance of the water rates — altering an ordinance that had been drafted last June.
Village attorney Marc Miller told the board at a special meeting that the previous ordinance had not been prepared by his office and was not done properly. He said the motion recorded in the June minutes was vague.
He said the trustees should affirm their intention to raise the rates and to approve a revised ordinance. The board then voted to approve the amended ordinance.
The adjusted rates were required to accommodate receiving grant money to help pay for the town’s water main replacement project.
Mayor Steve Thomas said the water rate increases were passed “to adjust our cash flow to be able to make payments back to the USDA on the portion that we are borrowing from them. Before they give you the money, you have to prove that you are able to pay the money back.”
The rates are now more in line with other self-sustained water systems in the county.
Ludlow qualified for a 60 percent $2.8 million grant to replace the water mains installed in 1948 and the water plant. The village will have to pay about $1.12 million of the total.
Trustees also discussed several nuisance issues, and Police Chief Joe Navarro asked Miller for guidance on how to handle the issues.
Miller said he would send sample policies to Navarro. Miller also discussed the legal process involved with various nuisance and ordinance violations.
The board also updated Miller on the status of updating the village ordinance book. He said up-to-date ordinances make it easier to take necessary legal action.
The board discussed legalization of recreational cannabis and ordinances pertaining to it.
The board also asked at what dollar amount the village is required to let bid for projects. Miller said it is $25,000.