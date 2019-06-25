LUDLOW — Ludlow teachers will receive a 3 percent pay increase, but the contract signing will have to wait a month.
Both sides have agreed to terms of the contract, said Superintendent Dru Lobmaster — who was attending her last meeting prior to her retirement — but board members said they would send the contract back to the education association due to some incorrect wording. The contract is expected to be formally approved at the July board meeting.
The board acknowledged the resignation of Principal Tanya Turner. It was reported at last week’s Rantoul Township High School board meeting that
Turner had taken a position with RTHS as a special education teacher.
Jeff Graham will take over the dual roles of principal and superintendent, effective July 1. Graham formerly was Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School director of student services and a 12-year veteran as PBL head football coach.
Turner thanked the school board for their support during the 14 years she had been at Ludlow Grade School.
Longtime teacher Sherry Janowski, who retired at the end of the school year, also thanked the board by letter for a gift for her years of service.
Janowski, who had taught at Ludlow for 15 years, was the longest-tenured teacher at the school. She also directed the all-school music program.
Ludlow Mayor Steve Thomas spoke to the board about the possibility of using school property to allow resident Tom Curtis, under the supervision of the village, to set off the village fireworks display July 4. School officials will check its liability insurance to determine if that will be allowed.
Board members approved hiring Stephanie Bialka from Champaign as special education teacher. She taught last year for Rantoul City Schools. Also hired was
Alyssa Vance of Loda for the secretary/paraprofessional position, succeeding Judy Kissell, who resigned last month after 20 years of service.
The board also approved a Title 1 (reading and math) grant of a little more than $50,000.