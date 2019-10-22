LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School is having a rummage sale. A high-tech one. Sort of.
The school board last week approved Superintendent Jeff Graham donating, selling or disposing of all unneeded items.
Included will be about 60 Chromebook laptops that will be made available at the end of the school year.
“They work. They just will no longer be able to be updated with the latest chromium platform for the state testing and things like that,” Graham said. “I think a lot of schools are in that same mode.”
Also to be sold are “a few” smart boards that have been replaced with Viewsonic interactive boards.
The smart boards are used by teachers for classroom instruction.
After-school basketball
The board also approved Greg Long as coach for boys and girls after-school basketball starting Oct. 28.
Graham said the school hasn’t had an interscholastic team for several years, and the after-school program could be a step toward forming one.
“The whole goal is, this winter to ... set up some practices and ultimately try to get some scrimmage games, and if there is enough interest ... possibly the following year be able to create a schedule and have an interscholastic team,” Graham said.
The short-term goal is for students to learn basketball fundamentals.
The school has an enrollment of 57 students, about the same as the end of last year.
In other business, the board approved seventh-grade teacher Sue Berry serving as student council adviser.
Graham said the school has not had a student council for the past several years. He said several students have already taken interest in running for council.
The students will campaign for office, and an election will be held.
Cara Tweady, director of student services/math teacher, gave a report on curriculum and student assessments. She talked about continuing to monitor student progress and goals for students.
Graham said the school uses AIMSweb assessments and MAP testing.
The board approved a $1,875 three-year licensing agreement for Cipafilter to provide internet.
The board also approved two water-fill station water faucets for $2,598. The system will allow the placement of a bottle for automatic filling.
The board approved changing Kelly Kavanaugh’s teaching status from a two-thirds-day substitute to a full-day substitute.
Upcoming school events include parent-teacher conferences Oct. 24 and 25, Veterans Day assembly Nov. 11 and book fair Nov. 11-21 in the library.
Parent-teacher group
Prior to the meeting, Graham met with parents interested in rekindling a parent-teacher involvement team.
Graham said the school has not had such a team for several years.