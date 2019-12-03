LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School received a “commendable” rating on its Illinois school report card for last school year.
Schools with a “commendable” rating have a graduation rate greater than 67 percent and whose performance is not in the top 10 percent of schools statewide.
The school scored a 36 percent proficiency rate in English language arts, 22 percent in math and 53 percent in science.
The school, which had an enrollment of 57, spent $17,032 per pupil with a total budget of $1.137 million. It had an average class size of eight students and a teacher retention rate of 73 percent. Chronic absenteeism was 19 percent.
In the climate survey of students and teachers, Ludlow GS did not fare well. The categories of Supportive Environment and Ambititous Instruction received a less-than-adequate range. In the grade areas of Effective Leaders, Collaborative Teachers and Involved Families, there was either low response or it was not applicable.
One hundred percent of the students are low-income. Students with individual education plans (special education) total 19 percent, and 21 percent are English learner students.
Seven percent of the teachers have a master’s degree or higher, and the average salary of all teachers is $39,954. Administrators’ salary was $85,996.
The report card was discussed at the Nov. 21 meeting of the school board.
Tax levy increase
The district’s tax levy will increase by $463,791 over last year — 4.99 percent.
The total equalized assessed valuation of property inside the district will climb from $17,471,640 to $17,908,431.
Student council rolling
Superintendent Jeff Graham said eight students were elected by their peers for student council, which he said is going “really well.”
The council was recently re-formed after not being in existence for several years.
He said student council will be holding events to raise money for the Positive Behavior incentives, including concession stands. The council provided free popcorn and water for the recent family reading night when the school hosted a book fair.
The council has discussed other potential money-makers as well as holding a winter dance in January and Christmas candy cane grams the week before Christmas break.
Graham said the council meets during lunch hour every Friday.
“They’re really getting into it and enjoying it,” Graham said.
After-school basketball
Also new to the school is the after-school basketball program.
The school hosted a student-staff scrimmage, and a scrimmage against Paxton-Buckley-Loda sixth-graders will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The school board also reviewed options for new cameras at the school. Graham said the school currently has eight analog ones outdoors only. However, the DVR no longer works.
The board reviewed several quotes for replacement cameras and will further discuss possibly buying new cameras at its Dec. 19 meeting (6 p.m.)
In personnel action, the board approved the resignation of Mary Duvall as assistant cook and the employment of Catherine Lane to succeed Duvall.
Among upcoming activities, Ludlow Grade School will host the RTHS community forum at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 that includes the schools in Ludlow, Gifford, Thomasboro and Rantoul.
The winter concert will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. A talent show with older students will be held at 10:30 a.m.
The Christmas break will run Dec. 21-Jan. 7. (A teacher’s institute will be held Jan. 6.)