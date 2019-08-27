LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School’s tentative FY 2020 school budget is $161,156 in the black.
The school board is expected to approve the budget at its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the school. A hearing at which the public can comment on the budget is scheduled at 5:45 p.m. that day.
The budget — the first under new Superintendent Jeff Graham — includes anticipated revenues of $1,128,780 and expected expenses of $967,624. A fund balance at the end of the school year is projected at $1,601,062.
New teachers at Ludlow are Jenny Cho, Lisa Buhs, Jessie Stinson and Zach Thorson.
