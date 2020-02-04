LUDLOW — Ludlow school board members approved applying for a $10,000 matching school maintenance grant.
Superintendent Jeff Graham said at the January board meeting that the money would be used toward a new “mud pan” for the school boiler.
He estimated the mud pan would cost between $15,000 and $20,000.
Graham told the board he had also applied for an after-school grant. Board approval was not required to apply for the grant. The district would not provide funds for the project.
The board also approved continuation of the intergovernmental agreement with Thomasboro Grade School for the 2019-20 school year for preschool services and other early childhood services run through the Rural Champaign County Special Education Cooperative. Students in the program are taught at the Thomasboro school.
Graham updated the board on work that has been done at the school.
He said new interior/exterior security cameras have been installed, and one of two water fill stations has been put in.
Graham informed the board the school will host a musical, “High School Musical,” in April. He said the musical, for fifth- through eighth-graders, will be tailored to a “Middle School Musical.”
All fifth- through eighth-graders will have a role, including chorus, acting, cast or crew.
Children in kindergarten through fourth grade will have their usual spring concert.
Graham informed the board he plans to post an open track coaching position. The goal is to interview and hire a coach in February.
The board accepted the resignation of Katherine Lane as a part-time assistant cook.
The school’s student council winter dance was held Jan. 20, a career cruising field trip for seventh and eighth grades to Parkland College was Jan. 22 and winter benchmark testing took place during January.
The board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the school.