LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School has been awarded a $500 Empowering Education grant from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative for use for science/technology/engineering/math activities.
The grant was discussed at last week’s monthly meeting of the Ludlow school board.
In other business, Cara Tweedy, director of student services, discussed how students have made progress overall from the fall to winter assessments.
The board also discussed possibly buying a 14-passenger “mid bus.” Superintendent Jeff Graham said the purchase could be added for an approval item next month.
Graham also reported the school is still short half of the last payment (about $20,000) of the tax year 2018 payments. He said he contacted the chief deputy treasurer to ask him about the money.
Graham said a state fire marshal and the Regional Office of Education superintendent visited the school to do a health, life, safety inspection Feb. 11.
The board learned that registration times and dates for the 2020-21 school year are 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 for returning students and Aug. 5 for kindergarten and new students.
The board moved next month’s meeting from March 19 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Other upcoming events:
March 11 and 12 — parent-teacher conferences 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 3:36-6:30 p.m
March 13 — No school
March 16-20 — Spring break
March 23-27 — Book fair/family reading
March 30 — Track practice begins
The board also:
— Approved Russell Leigh and Associates to perform the 2019-20 audit.
— Approved a contract with Harper Lawn Care for mowing/trimming/weed control for 2020.
— Approved Stefano Rodriguez as head track coach, pending certification.
— Approved a family leave extension for Lisa Buhs for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.