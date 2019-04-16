URBANA — A Ludlow man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty for the second time to sexually abusing a child.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced Paul Meunier Sr., 64, to six years in prison Monday on each of the two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse he pleaded guilty to, with one sentence to be served after the other.
Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said in July 2018, investigators acted on a Department of Children and Family Services tip that Meunier might be molesting a boy in the man's home. Authorities interviewed the boy, and Apperson said he gave non-verbal signs that something may have happened.
Detectives then talked to Meunier, and he admitted to molesting the boy several times between July 2017 and July 2018.
In 2003, a judge sentenced Meunier to 10 years in prison after he admitted to having sex over several years with a girl who had developmental delays.