LUDLOW — The village of Ludlow might be preparing to borrow money at just the right time for its new water main project.
USDA has informed the village the interest rate for the second quarter of the year, which runs from April through June, will dive from 2.75 percent to 1.375 percent. That would result in substantial savings.
Ludlow qualified for a 60 percent $2.8 million grant to replace the water plant and the water mains installed in 1948. The village will have to pay about $1.12 million of the total.
Mayor Steve Thomas reported the bidding process is starting for the project.
At a recent special board meeting, village attorney Marc Miller said the board’s previous water rate ordinance was not done properly and needed to be redone. He also said the motion recorded in the June minutes was vague. The board voted to approve a new ordinance, affirming its decision to raise water rates, which will go toward repaying the loan.
The board last week was prepared to approve: the USDA water and waste system grant agreement; a loan resolution; and adoption of an ordinance authorizing issuance of up to $940,000 in bonds. The board tabled those resolutions upon the recommendation of Fehr Graham engineer Matt Johnson until he could review the new water rate ordinance and last year’s financial audit. The loan closing and grant funding will most likely occur in June.
New computer needed
The board also discussed the need for a new office computer and a new software program to be used by the village clerk. An older desktop computer that runs on Windows 7 was donated to the village after the old community center was destroyed by fire. Windows 7 is no longer supported for security issues such as malware and viruses.
Village Clerk Dawn Good said she checked on more efficient ClerkBooks software developed for municipalities. She received an estimate of $4,000. Thomas will report back to the board on computer prices.
Change in July 4 event.
If this year’s Fourth of July celebration is held, it will likely not have a car show. Thomas said many of the entries in the car show were ones that had been in the Paxton celebration earlier in the day, but those numbers have dropped.
Trustees discussed whether the celebration should continue and which activities and vendors draw the most attendees. Trustee Randy Alesia said he would like to consider having other community events during the year.
The board was informed blockage was discovered in a storm drain line on Katie Street. Murle Roy Construction, Paxton, which was already on site at a nearby residence to take care of a drainage issue, was contracted by the village to take care of the problem.
Resident Todd Geisinger discussed with the board ongoing disputes he has had with neighbors about trespassing on his property and possibly stealing from him. Thomas asked Geisinger to use his cell phone to video record any suspicious activity that could assist police.
Trustees directed Thomas to work on the fiscal 2020 budget figures and send reports to them for review prior to the April 14 meeting.