The threat of inclement weather has prompted the villages of Ludlow and Fisher to change their trick-or-treat day from Thursday evening to Friday evening.
Ludlow Mayor Steve Thomas said village officials had also opted to change the day when trick-or-treaters are out to Friday -- from 6 to 8 p.m. Fisher had decided to do the same as well.
Said Fisher Village Administrator Jeremy Reale on Wednesday morning: "The mayor, chief of police and I first began discussing the possibility of moving it to Friday late yesterday afternoon. At that time, the forecast was calling for 1-3 inches of snow Thursday afternoon, 30 mph winds and colder temperatures.”
He said the conditions are forecast to be more favorable on Friday.
“Due to the relatively compressed time frame, we tried to make a decision as quickly as possible to provide enough time to get notice out to residents,” Reale said. “We didn’t make the decision lightly, as we understand that may be an inconvenience to people’s schedules. However, our foremost concern is public safety.”