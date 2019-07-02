LUDLOW — Residents of Ludlow can stay in town to celebrate the Fourth of July with events on tap downtown beginning mid-afternoon.
Food vendors will be available.
The day’s activities kick off with a parade at 4:30 p.m.
Kid Zone activities start after the parade at the Community Center.
Available will be a bouncy house, chalk painting, basketball court activities, Alpha Dog Laser Tag and other activities.
A car and motorcycle show will be set up from 5 to 7 p.m. Judges will select the top cars and motorcyles with the top three in each division awaded a trophy plus cash of $50 for first, $30 for second and $20 for third.
From 5 to 9 p.m. the Saphire Band will play.
A drawing for a 50/50 raffle will be held during the band break.